June 13, 2012
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Culture and History’s annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2012, is on display in the Great Hall and the south wing of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston. The crowd-pleasing juried exhibition features 55 exquisite quilts and wall hangings representing the talents of West Virginia quilters. Quiltmaking is one of West Virginia’s oldest and most treasured art forms, and this annual display is a favorite with visitors from all over the United States and abroad. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 3.
The exhibition includes work by 44 quilters from 18 counties. Winners were selected in four categories: pieced quilts, appliqued quilts, mixed/other quilts and wall hangings. Awards were presented at 7 p.m., May 25, during the Friday evening concert of the Vandalia Gathering. Quilt awards are $750 for first place, $400 for second place, and $300 for third place. The Wall Hanging awards are $400 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place. The Division also made two purchase awards, one quilt and one wall hanging, and the judge designated a Best of Show prize of $100. In addition, seven non-monetary honorable mention distinctions were made. A complete list of exhibitors and winners is attached. High resolution photographs are available at http://www.wvculture.org/museum/quilt2012/2012quilts.html.
“The quilt exhibition in the Great Hall is one of our most popular and colorful exhibitions,” said Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith of the Division. “Visitors enjoy the fine handiwork of West Virginians whose creativity and appreciation of tradition are showcased in the quilts and wall hangings we feature.”
Linda McCuean of New Galilee, Pa. served as judge for this year’s exhibition. She learned to sew at age 9 in a 4-H club and has been making quilts for more than 30 years. Her wholecloth quilt “Bella” was the winner of the inaugural $100,000 Quilting Challenge and has been awarded the status of Masterpiece Quilt, the first longarm-quilted quilt to receive the distinction. McCuean teaches longarm quilting techniques across the country each year.
The Culture Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information about the Quilts and Wall Hangings 2012 exhibit, contact Caryn Gresham, deputy commissioner for the Division, at (304) 558-0220.
The West Virginia Division of Culture and History is an agency within the West Virginia Department of Education and the Arts with Kay Goodwin, Cabinet Secretary. The Division, led by Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith, brings together the past, present and future through programs and services focusing on archives and history, arts, historic preservation and museums. For more information about the Division’s programs, events and sites, visit www.wvculture.org. The Division of Culture and History is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.
QUILTS AND WALL HANGINGS 2012 EXHIBITORS
Barbour County
Mary Ellen Sparks, Philippi
Stitcher’s Garden
2nd Place, Mixed Other
Berkeley County
Patsy Smith, Martinsburg
West Virginia
Braxton County
Joy Fritz, Sutton
Victorian RR
Honorable Mention, Wall Hanging
Cathy L. Sowa, Frametown
Round Robin–Circle of Friends
Honorable Mention, Mixed/Other
Cabell County
Winona Bays, Huntington
Cosmic Jewels
Carol M. Lucas, Barboursville
Forty Generations
Calhoun County
Beverly J. Harold, Chloe
Road to Oklahoma
Clay County
Joyce Anderson, Duck
Visions of West Virginia
Fayette County
Victoria Caldwell, Oak Hill
Untitled
2nd Place, Applique
Agnes L. Casto, Fayetteville
Stack ‘n Wack
Hancock County
Janie Bull, Weirton
Nosegay
and
Wheel of Fortune
Harrison County
Betty Bond, Lost Creek
Rolling Waves
Cindy Buffington, Bridgeport
Country Manor Charm
Patricia Gray, Bridgeport
Christmas Logs
3rd Place, Mixed/Other
and
Dresden Star
Elwanda Dennison, Mt. Clare
Pink Lemonade
2nd Place, Pieced
Becky Forinash, Clarksburg
Ryan’s ABC Memory Quilt
Honorable Mention, Applique
and
Seasons in Time
Shirley Higginbotham, Clarksburg
Edie’s Aspen
3rd Place, Pieced
Elizabeth K. Layton, Clarksburg
Sampler
Jackson County
Geneal Bailey, LeRoy
Friendship (Sampler)
Daisy Bennett, Ripley
West Virginia’s Nature Trail
Honorable Mention, Pieced
and
West Virginia’s Winter Cardinals
Ella Boggess, Ravenswood
Dear Jane
Kanawha County
Norma R. Blankenship, Alum Creek
Double Wedding Ring
Carolinda Cutlip, South Charleston
New York Beauty
and
New York Beauty
2nd Place, Wall Hanging
Purchase Award
Catherine DeMarco, Elkview
Log Cabin
Kristi Essex, Elkview
Follow the Leader
Phyllis “Peg” Griffith, South Charleston
Writer’s Block
Terry Lee Harper, Charleston
Postcards for Rose
Barbara R. Lantz, Charleston
Yellow Bird
Evelyn M. Miller, Charleston
Summer Splendor
and
Hugs and Kisses
1st Place, Applique
Mary A. Parsons, Charleston
Chocolate Bunny
1st Place, Wall Hanging
and
Country Album
Honorable Mention, Mixed/Other
Jennifer Schenck, South Charleston
Blizzard in Blue
Barbara J. Skidmore, Charleston
Double Wedding Ring
and
Hankies and More
Gladys Thomas, South Charleston
Old Pieces
Lincoln County
Serena Toppins, Branchland
Sweetheart Rose
3rd Place, Applique
and
Surf, Land and Sea
Logan County
Doris Frazier, Man
International Sunbonnet Sue
and
Whig Rose
Monongalia County
Nancy A. Swisher, Fairmont
French Braid
Putnam County
Jerry Adkins, Hurricane
Fresh and Bold
1st Place, Pieced
Best of Show
Purchase Award
Susan Amos, Hurricane
Budding Beauty
1st Place, Mixed/Other
Jean Boggess, Hurricane
Alaska Memories
3rd Place, Wall Hanging
Emma Lockhart, Red House
House Warming
Honorable Mention, Wall Hanging
and
Log Cabin Star
Raleigh County
Jody Postalwait, Beckley
Twisted Bargello
Randolph County
Fran Kordek, Elkins
Sunburst
Honorable Mention, Pieced
Roane County
Linda Dolan, Spencer
Blue Bayou
Hazeline Price, Spencer
Stitcher’s Garden
