Annual quilt and wall hanging exhibition on display at the Culture Center

June 13, 2012 CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Culture and History’s annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2012, is on display in the Great Hall and the south wing of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston. The crowd-pleasing juried exhibition features 55 exquisite quilts and wall hangings representing the talents of West Virginia quilters. Quiltmaking is one of West Virginia’s oldest and most treasured art forms, and this annual display is a favorite with visitors from all over the United States and abroad. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 3. The exhibition includes work by 44 quilters from 18 counties. Winners were selected in four categories: pieced quilts, appliqued quilts, mixed/other quilts and wall hangings. Awards were presented at 7 p.m., May 25, during the Friday evening concert of the Vandalia Gathering. Quilt awards are $750 for first place, $400 for second place, and $300 for third place. The Wall Hanging awards are $400 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place. The Division also made two purchase awards, one quilt and one wall hanging, and the judge designated a Best of Show prize of $100. In addition, seven non-monetary honorable mention distinctions were made. A complete list of exhibitors and winners is attached. High resolution photographs are available at http://www.wvculture.org/museum/quilt2012/2012quilts.html. “The quilt exhibition in the Great Hall is one of our most popular and colorful exhibitions,” said Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith of the Division. “Visitors enjoy the fine handiwork of West Virginians whose creativity and appreciation of tradition are showcased in the quilts and wall hangings we feature.” Linda McCuean of New Galilee, Pa. served as judge for this year’s exhibition. She learned to sew at age 9 in a 4-H club and has been making quilts for more than 30 years. Her wholecloth quilt “Bella” was the winner of the inaugural $100,000 Quilting Challenge and has been awarded the status of Masterpiece Quilt, the first longarm-quilted quilt to receive the distinction. McCuean teaches longarm quilting techniques across the country each year. The Culture Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about the Quilts and Wall Hangings 2012 exhibit, contact Caryn Gresham, deputy commissioner for the Division, at (304) 558-0220. The West Virginia Division of Culture and History is an agency within the West Virginia Department of Education and the Arts with Kay Goodwin, Cabinet Secretary. The Division, led by Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith, brings together the past, present and future through programs and services focusing on archives and history, arts, historic preservation and museums. For more information about the Division’s programs, events and sites, visit www.wvculture.org. The Division of Culture and History is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. QUILTS AND WALL HANGINGS 2012 EXHIBITORS Barbour County Mary Ellen Sparks, Philippi

Stitcher’s Garden

2nd Place, Mixed Other Berkeley County Patsy Smith, Martinsburg

West Virginia Braxton County Joy Fritz, Sutton

Victorian RR

Honorable Mention, Wall Hanging Cathy L. Sowa, Frametown

Round Robin–Circle of Friends

Honorable Mention, Mixed/Other Cabell County Winona Bays, Huntington

Cosmic Jewels Carol M. Lucas, Barboursville

Forty Generations Calhoun County Beverly J. Harold, Chloe

Road to Oklahoma Clay County Joyce Anderson, Duck

Visions of West Virginia Fayette County Victoria Caldwell, Oak Hill

Untitled

2nd Place, Applique Agnes L. Casto, Fayetteville

Stack ‘n Wack Hancock County Janie Bull, Weirton

Nosegay

and

Wheel of Fortune Harrison County Betty Bond, Lost Creek

Rolling Waves Cindy Buffington, Bridgeport

Country Manor Charm Patricia Gray, Bridgeport

Christmas Logs

3rd Place, Mixed/Other

and

Dresden Star Elwanda Dennison, Mt. Clare

Pink Lemonade

2nd Place, Pieced Becky Forinash, Clarksburg

Ryan’s ABC Memory Quilt

Honorable Mention, Applique

and

Seasons in Time Shirley Higginbotham, Clarksburg

Edie’s Aspen

3rd Place, Pieced Elizabeth K. Layton, Clarksburg

Sampler Jackson County Geneal Bailey, LeRoy

Friendship (Sampler) Daisy Bennett, Ripley

West Virginia’s Nature Trail

Honorable Mention, Pieced

and

West Virginia’s Winter Cardinals Ella Boggess, Ravenswood

Dear Jane Kanawha County Norma R. Blankenship, Alum Creek

Double Wedding Ring Carolinda Cutlip, South Charleston

New York Beauty

and

New York Beauty

2nd Place, Wall Hanging

Purchase Award Catherine DeMarco, Elkview

Log Cabin Kristi Essex, Elkview

Follow the Leader Phyllis “Peg” Griffith, South Charleston

Writer’s Block Terry Lee Harper, Charleston

Postcards for Rose Barbara R. Lantz, Charleston

Yellow Bird Evelyn M. Miller, Charleston

Summer Splendor

and

Hugs and Kisses

1st Place, Applique Mary A. Parsons, Charleston

Chocolate Bunny

1st Place, Wall Hanging

and

Country Album

Honorable Mention, Mixed/Other Jennifer Schenck, South Charleston

Blizzard in Blue Barbara J. Skidmore, Charleston

Double Wedding Ring

and

Hankies and More Gladys Thomas, South Charleston

Old Pieces Lincoln County Serena Toppins, Branchland

Sweetheart Rose

3rd Place, Applique

and

Surf, Land and Sea Logan County Doris Frazier, Man

International Sunbonnet Sue

and

Whig Rose Monongalia County Nancy A. Swisher, Fairmont

French Braid Putnam County Jerry Adkins, Hurricane

Fresh and Bold

1st Place, Pieced

Best of Show

Purchase Award Susan Amos, Hurricane

Budding Beauty

1st Place, Mixed/Other Jean Boggess, Hurricane

Alaska Memories

3rd Place, Wall Hanging Emma Lockhart, Red House

House Warming

Honorable Mention, Wall Hanging

and

Log Cabin Star Raleigh County Jody Postalwait, Beckley

Twisted Bargello Randolph County Fran Kordek, Elkins

Sunburst

Honorable Mention, Pieced Roane County Linda Dolan, Spencer

Blue Bayou Hazeline Price, Spencer

