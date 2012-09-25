West Virginia Division of Culture and History Invites Quilters to Make Handmade Squares for a West Virginia Statehood Sesquicentennial Quilt

Sept. 25, 2012 CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Culture and History, in partnership with the West Virginia Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission, is inviting quilters from across the state to help make a West Virginia Statehood Sesquicentennial Quilt. The quilt is to be made up of 55 squares, with a handmade square representing each of the state’s counties. The finished quilt will be a feature of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History’s WV150 display, which will be exhibited at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, in 2013. “Quilting is such an integral part of life and heritage in West Virginia that we want to showcase one in our Sesquicentennial exhibit and preserve it with the other wonderful heritage quilts in our State Museum collection,” said Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History. “Since we are commemorating our statehood, we think having a square to represent each county is a fitting tribute to the fine handwork of quilters around the state.” Quilters interested in making a square to represent their counties should contact Renee Margocee, individual artist coordinator for the West Virginia Division of Culture and History, who will accept applications for each county on a first-come, first accepted basis. The 6-inch squares must be completed and received by the Division by Dec. 15, 2012. “Each quilter may select any pattern for the 6-inch square that he or she is submitting,” Margocee said. “In keeping with the statehood theme, we encourage them to consider a West Virginia or traditional theme, but are not limiting their choice of pattern.” She said that pieced and applique patterns are acceptable, as is embroidery stitching. Each participating quilter will receive a packet with quilt guidelines and fabric for the background and two main feature fabrics. These colorways focus on the fabric patterns and colors that would have been available in 1863, the year West Virginia became a state. “We want our quilt to have a coordinated look, but still provide for the artistic creativity of each quilter,” Margocee said. “Along with the fabric squares that they receive, each quilter may select up to two additional fabrics to add to their squares. West Virginia quilters will stitch the squares together and quilt them. Margocee can be reached at (304) 558-0240 or at Renee.Margocee@wv.gov . The West Virginia Division of Culture and History is an agency within the West Virginia Department of Education and the Arts with Kay Goodwin, Cabinet Secretary. The Division, led by Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith, brings together the past, present and future through programs and services focusing on archives and history, arts, historic preservation and museums. For more information about the Division’s programs, events and sites, visit www.wvculture.org . The Division of Culture and History is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. - 30 -