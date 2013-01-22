State Historic Preservation Office Publishes 13-month Calendar

Jan. 22, 2013 CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History has published “Land, People and Statehood,” a 13-month calendar highlighting the Mountain State’s pathway to statehood, including the historic figures who shaped its future. The public is invited to request a copy of the free calendar while supplies last. “West Virginia will celebrate its 150th birthday on June 20, 2013, and we’re proud to present this calendar of commemoration for the occasion,” said Susan Pierce, deputy state historic preservation officer for the Division. Each month, the calendar focuses upon a different historic character, parcel of land or Civil War site in West Virginia, including the Strider Farm in Jefferson County, which played host to several battles; “Wildwood” in Raleigh County, built by John Beckley for his son Alfred, a brigadier general of the militia for the Confederacy; and James Hoge of Putnam County, a delegate at the Virginia State Convention in Richmond who voted against secession. It also includes “Graceland” in Randolph County, which was the mansion of Senator Henry Gassaway Davis; the Gibson-Todd House in Jefferson County, which sits on the site where abolitionist John Brown was hanged for treason in 1859; and West Virginia Independence Hall in Ohio County, which is considered the birthplace of West Virginia. Other topics covered include the Powell-Redmond House in Mason County, home of William Henry Powell, who was famous for conducting the Sinking Creek Raid during the Civil War; the Waitman T. Willey House in Monongalia County, which was nearly destroyed during the Civil War because of Willey’s staunchly pro-Northern sentiments; “Montescena” in Greenbrier County, which is located along the old Lewisburg-Ronceverte road; and “Contentment” in Fayette County, which became the home of Colonel George Imboden, a Confederate Cavalry commander. Others included in the calendar are the Craik-Patton House in Kanawha County, which was the home of George Smith Patton, a captain of the Kanawha Riflemen; the Carskadon Mansion in Mineral County, home of Thomas R. Carskadon, who was the youngest member of the Constitutional Convention; and Tyree Tavern in Fayette County which served as temporary headquarters for Confederate and Union Forces. The calendar also has information on the Certified Local Government program, Section 106 Review Process, historic rehabilitation tax credits, the National Register of Historic Places and grants available. To request a free copy of the calendar, write to West Virginia Division of Culture and History, 2013 Calendar, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard., E., Charleston, W.Va. 25305 or call Conni McMorris at (304) 558-0240 or e-mail her at conni.l.mcmorris@wv.gov. “Land, People and Statehood” 2013 calendar was funded in part by the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior. With the leadership of the West Virginia Department of Education and the Arts, Kay Goodwin, cabinet secretary, the West Virginia Division of Culture and History brings together the state’s past, present and future through programs and services in the areas of archives and history, the arts, historic preservation and museums. Its administrative offices, led by Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith, are located at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston, which also houses the state archives and state museum. The Culture Center is West Virginia’s official showcase for the arts. The agency also operates a network of museums and historic sites across the state. For more information about the Division’s programs, visit www.wvculture.org. The Division of Culture and History is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. - 30 -