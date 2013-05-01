Award-winning Television Producer Russ Barbour to Discuss his Film Reconstructing Bill: The Story of Governor William C. Marland in Archives Library on May 7

May 1, 2013 CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Television producer Russ Barbour will present “Reconstructing Bill: The Story of Governor William C. Marland” on Tuesday, May 7, in the Archives and History Library at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, in Charleston. The program begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Barbour will tell the story of making the film Reconstructing Bill for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which was the Best Documentary Feature at the 2009 West Virginia Filmmakers Festival. Marland was West Virginia’s governor from 1953 to 1957, after having served as attorney general for the state. Three years in the making, the documentary features interviews with three of Marland’s four children, two of his sisters and two former governors. Barbour and audiovisual archivist Richard Fauss of the Archives and History Library will discuss discoveries made along the way and share excerpts from a rarely seen archival film unearthed during the production of the film. Named Filmmaker of the Year at the 2009 West Virginia Filmmakers Festival, Barbour is a graduate of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and Marshall University, where he studied television production, broadcast journalism, religion and history. He has worked for West Virginia Public Broadcasting for more than 30 years, where he has worn several hats including videographer, editor, researcher, writer, director and producer. He has frequently collaborated with Fauss and other staff members at Archives and History. Barbour’s film credits include West Virginians in War (with Fauss, 1994); Breece D’J Pancake: An Appalachian Voice (Best Biographical Documentary, 2003 West Virginia Filmmakers Festival); Ken Hechler: In Pursuit of Justice (West Virginia Filmmakers 2008 Film of the Year) and West Virginians Remember World War II (Nostalgia Program, 2008 Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Award), among others. On May 7, the library will close at 5 p.m. and reopen at 5:45 p.m. for participants only. For planning purposes, participants are encouraged to register for the lecture, but advance registration is not required. To register in advance, contact Bobby Taylor, library manager, at Bobby.L.Taylor@wv.gov or at (304) 558-0230, ext. 163. Participants interested in registering by e-mail should send their name, telephone number and the name and date of the session. For additional information, contact the Archives and History Library at (304) 558-0230. The West Virginia Division of Culture and History is an agency within the West Virginia Department of Education and the Arts with Kay Goodwin, Cabinet Secretary. The Division, led by Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith, brings together the past, present and future through programs and services focusing on archives and history, arts, historic preservation and museums. For more information about the Division’s programs, events and sites, visit www.wvculture.org . The Division of Culture and History is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. - 30 -